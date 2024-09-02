Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Stock Holdings Increased by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Embree Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $41.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.69. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $41.76.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.