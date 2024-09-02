DIMO (DIMO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.10 Million

DIMO (DIMO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. DIMO has a market capitalization of $13.10 million and $455,919.51 worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIMO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DIMO has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DIMO

DIMO launched on December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 233,173,736.8830017 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.1554991 USD and is down -4.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $754,464.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIMO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

