Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$150.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$126.00 to C$150.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$115.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$132.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$133.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$130.90.

TSE:DOL opened at C$136.50 on Friday. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$86.73 and a 52 week high of C$137.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$129.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$119.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,073.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 324.09%. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 4.5866935 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

In other news, Director Paul Roche sold 1,152 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.07, for a total value of C$140,627.52. In other news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 2,811 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.04, for a total value of C$343,051.07. Also, Director Paul Roche sold 1,152 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.07, for a total transaction of C$140,627.52. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,465 shares of company stock worth $8,220,415. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

