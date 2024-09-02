DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,840,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 11,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $1,351,921.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,079,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total value of $5,670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $1,351,921.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,079,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 491,447 shares of company stock valued at $54,661,775. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 7.4% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in DoorDash by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 155,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,964,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH traded up $2.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.71. 3,633,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,041,353. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.76. The stock has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of -119.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 768.41 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on DoorDash from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on DoorDash from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.93.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

