Dover Advisors LLC Sells 18 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Dover Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,431,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, International Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $19.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $960.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,555,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,430. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $516.57 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $892.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $822.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.76.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total value of $159,974,677.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,208,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,490,724,273.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total transaction of $159,974,677.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,490,724,273.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,097,883 shares of company stock valued at $972,022,568. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

