Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,048 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,194,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,940,000 after purchasing an additional 278,512 shares during the period. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC now owns 296,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 184,491 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,669.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 472,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:DIHP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.79. The company had a trading volume of 367,704 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

