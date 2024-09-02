Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.38. 2,029,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,134. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $279.21. The firm has a market cap of $417.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

