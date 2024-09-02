Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $8.60 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.20. 318,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,624. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $258.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

