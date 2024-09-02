DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Raised to $136.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DTE. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded DTE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.92.

DTE Energy stock opened at $125.02 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $126.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 15.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 293,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,632,000 after buying an additional 38,849 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 13.6% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 35.9% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 6,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

