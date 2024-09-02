Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 7,260.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 369,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -150.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

