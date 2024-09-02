Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 13.2% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in Amgen by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.2% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Argus upped their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $333.83 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.38 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.78. The company has a market capitalization of $179.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.