DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $84.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $85.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.35.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DD

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.