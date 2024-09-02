Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas’ (ECO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.65) price objective on the stock.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of ECO stock opened at GBX 13.20 ($0.17) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £48.86 million, a P/E ratio of -330.00 and a beta of 1.91. Eco has a 52 week low of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 16.25 ($0.21). The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.42.
About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas
