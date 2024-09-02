Edward (Ed) Peter McDermott Purchases 1,450,000 Shares of Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED) Stock

Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED – Get Free Report) insider Edward (Ed) Peter McDermott acquired 1,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £2,189,500 ($2,887,379.67).

Seed Innovations Stock Up 2.0 %

Seed Innovations stock traded up GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1.50 ($0.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,549,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,888. Seed Innovations Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.43 ($0.06). The company has a market capitalization of £2.90 million, a PE ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.96.

About Seed Innovations

Seed Innovations Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm prefers to focus on investments in innovative lifestyle, wellness, health, medical cannabis the technology sector and life sciences, medical cannabis and pharmaceuticals. It typically invests in North America and Europe but will consider investments elsewhere in the world.

