Edward (Ed) Peter McDermott Purchases 1,450,000 Shares of Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED) Stock

Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED – Get Free Report) insider Edward (Ed) Peter McDermott acquired 1,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £2,189,500 ($2,887,379.67).
Seed Innovations Stock Up 2.0 %
Seed Innovations stock traded up GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1.50 ($0.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,549,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,888. Seed Innovations Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.43 ($0.06). The company has a market capitalization of £2.90 million, a PE ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.96.
About Seed Innovations
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Seed Innovations
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Seed Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seed Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.