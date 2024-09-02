Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ESTC. Bank of America cut shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Elastic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Elastic from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Get Elastic alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ESTC

Elastic Stock Performance

ESTC stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.24. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $59.30 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $2,068,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,769,513.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $2,068,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,769,513.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $1,100,208.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,253,760.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 355,312 shares of company stock valued at $38,626,610. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.