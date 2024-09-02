Elastos (ELA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $467,396.05

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $1.68 or 0.00002868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. Elastos has a market capitalization of $37.18 million and approximately $467,396.05 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,657,475 coins and its circulating supply is 22,155,073 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official message board is elastos.info/news. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

