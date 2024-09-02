Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,535 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,176,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $993,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $84.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.02. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $84.57.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

