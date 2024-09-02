Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,802 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 78,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IVV opened at $566.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $551.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.85. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.