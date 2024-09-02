Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,402 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $116.50 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.78. The firm has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.