Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Short Interest Update

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,109,500 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 2,315,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 390.6 days.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

Element Fleet Management stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.66. 108,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,431. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $21.06.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

About Element Fleet Management

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.