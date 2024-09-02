Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys 321 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

HD stock opened at $368.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $355.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

