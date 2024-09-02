Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 92.0% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $214.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.13. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $148.45 and a 52-week high of $226.11.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

