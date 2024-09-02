Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.12 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 254.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,358 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,600,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 407,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after purchasing an additional 215,640 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $66.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $66.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.24.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

