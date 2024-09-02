Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $779,000 Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 120,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 49,859 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 0.4 %

NEM stock opened at $53.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average is $41.47. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The firm has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

