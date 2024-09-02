Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $867,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,982,000 after acquiring an additional 62,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $764,604,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,174,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,934,000 after acquiring an additional 60,990 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.18.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $105.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.40 and a 200-day moving average of $109.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

