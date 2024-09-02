Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BYLD. Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 25,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BYLD opened at $22.67 on Monday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $22.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

