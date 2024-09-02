Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 203 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.0% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $513.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $480.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.80. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $514.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $160.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

