Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,074 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,972,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,353,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 20,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average is $75.17. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $78.04.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

