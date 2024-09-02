Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 891 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.37% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the second quarter worth $162,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the second quarter worth $333,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

RFDI stock opened at $68.07 on Monday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $52.98 and a 1-year high of $68.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.0372 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

