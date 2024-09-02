Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Short Interest Up 16.5% in August

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the July 31st total of 5,410,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,490 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.29, for a total transaction of $118,885,932.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,869,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,413,042,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 897,283 shares of company stock valued at $805,651,743 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $19.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $960.02. 2,555,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $892.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $822.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $516.57 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

