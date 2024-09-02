Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.7% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $20,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $1,845,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,097,883 shares of company stock worth $972,022,568. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $19.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $960.02. 2,555,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,625,430. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $516.57 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $892.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $822.08. The firm has a market cap of $912.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.76.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

