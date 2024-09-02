ELIS (XLS) Trading 15.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ELIS (XLS) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $20.17 million and $6,743.32 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ELIS has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008839 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,539.50 or 1.00038600 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007932 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007806 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.08667445 USD and is down -3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $34,334.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.