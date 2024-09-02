Embree Financial Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Embree Financial Group reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,832.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE RSG opened at $208.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.23 and a 12 month high of $208.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

