Embree Financial Group Has $1.68 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Embree Financial Group lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital CS Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 1,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $416.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $400.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.09. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $416.55.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

