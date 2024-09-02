Embree Financial Group Has $351,000 Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Embree Financial Group reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,310,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,203,000 after purchasing an additional 636,112 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,435,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,281,000 after buying an additional 258,033 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,838 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,186,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,569,000 after acquiring an additional 59,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,140,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,254,000 after purchasing an additional 323,386 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.97. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

