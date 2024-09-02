Embree Financial Group Sells 1,197 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Embree Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,299,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,399,000. DORVAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,340,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $446,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCZ stock opened at $66.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $66.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

