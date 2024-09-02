Embree Financial Group Sells 1,807 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Embree Financial Group decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,222,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 200,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $48.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average of $48.13. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $48.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

