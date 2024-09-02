Embree Financial Group Trims Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Embree Financial Group decreased its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.3% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in RTX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 476,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,875,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in RTX by 4.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 9.7% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $123.34 on Monday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $123.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.37.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

