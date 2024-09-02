Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 94.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,737 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 215,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 627,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.18.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

EMR traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,476,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53. The company has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.92.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.