Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,450,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the July 31st total of 13,530,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

NYSE:EXK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.06. 3,290,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,416,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $58.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCIA Inc acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

