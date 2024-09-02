EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.23.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.22%. EnLink Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 151.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 2,629.4% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,551 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1,614.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,868,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,500 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 5.5% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 14,602,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,924,000 after buying an additional 759,994 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 1,433.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 497,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after buying an additional 465,383 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 22.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,245,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,629,000 after buying an additional 416,424 shares in the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

(Get Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.