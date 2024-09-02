Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.76.

ENPH opened at $121.04 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $141.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

