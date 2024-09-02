EOS Price Hits $0.47 on Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. EOS has a market cap of $987.63 million and $73.89 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001309 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000501 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

