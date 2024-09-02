Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,313,238,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,390,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,285,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,056,000 after buying an additional 678,375 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,301,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,106,000 after buying an additional 516,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after acquiring an additional 493,126 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.45.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $492.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $454.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $493.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total transaction of $192,804.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total value of $192,804.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,056 shares of company stock valued at $25,276,044 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

