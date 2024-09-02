Equitable Trust Co. Buys 18,806 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Perion Network worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 18.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,943,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,657,000 after buying an additional 624,441 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Perion Network by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,485,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,387,000 after acquiring an additional 35,476 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,693,000 after purchasing an additional 92,665 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 841,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,991,000 after purchasing an additional 69,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 258,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 19,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of PERI stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $36.07.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Perion Network had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $108.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

