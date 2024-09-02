Equitable Trust Co. Buys 342 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,973 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 29.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 167,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after buying an additional 16,438 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,637,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,058,000 after acquiring an additional 30,107 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $2,056,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at $965,567.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,567.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,097.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,042. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax stock opened at $84.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.66 and a 12-month high of $88.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day moving average is $76.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Argus raised CarMax to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

