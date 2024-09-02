Equitable Trust Co. Buys 6,615 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 36.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth $127,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of GO opened at $18.94 on Monday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.09.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $5,617,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Further Reading

