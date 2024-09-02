Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 330.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BRO. UBS Group raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Brown & Brown stock opened at $105.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $105.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,490 shares of company stock valued at $14,623,258 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

