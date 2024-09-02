Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.09 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,285.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,979,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,731.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,747.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,588.0% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CMG. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG opened at $56.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

