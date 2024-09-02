Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 935.9% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $100.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.95. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $104.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.